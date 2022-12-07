Watch: Pooja Hegde Can't Let Ranveer Singh Steal a Piece of Cake; Explains Why

Two of the leading celebrities of Bollywood and Tollywood — Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde — have collaborated for the first time on the film Cirkus. Taking fans on a laughter riot, the trailer of the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial has enthralled us on another level, to say the least. As moviegoers are waiting with bated breath for Cirkus’ arrival at the theatres, Ranveer Singh has dropped a hilarious throwback video on his Gram from the sets of the film unleashing his goofy side yet again. The viral clip that also features his co-star Pooja Hegde reveals the duo having a friendly dispute regarding a cake.

The now-viral video introduces social media users to a wide range of delicious cakes and pastries displayed on a table. Ranveer, dressed in an all-black outfit, sporting his look from Cirkus can be seen making a sad face, holding an empty plate in his hands. Meanwhile, Pooja sitting right beside him treats herself to a huge slice of a scrumptious-looking Lotus Biscoff cake.

As soon as the Singham actor attempts to dig into the cake with a knife, the Mohenjo Daro actress quickly shoves his hand aside, refusing him a bite. Draped in a pretty floral-printed violet saree, Pooja looks up at the camera as she engages in the guilty pleasure of devouring a mouthful of the Biscoff cake. The 32-year-old shows zero intention of sharing her piece of the sugary delight with Ranveer, who is left utterly disappointed.

“Sharing is caring, but Pooja Hegde only cares about cake!” read Ranveer’s funny caption as he tagged his Cirkus co-star in the post.

The Tollywood beauty was quick to defend herself in the comments as she wrote, “I care about you maintaining ur figure, Pams! Looking out for ya… making sure u stick to ur diet. That Biscoff cake though.” #sorrynitsorry, Pooja hashtagged her comment.

As soon as the amusing video was dropped on Instagram, fans bombarded the comments with multiple comical reactions. “You guys are so funny,” noted one user. “Pooja what is this behaviour?!” joked another. Others dropped numerous laughing emojis.

Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde’s Cirkus is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 23 this year. The historical-drama comedy is touted to be inspired by Shakespeare’s famous play - The Comedy of Errors. The upcoming flick also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra among others in terrific comic roles.

