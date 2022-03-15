WATCH | Popular Songs of the Birthday Boy Honey Singh to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor

Who is called the Indian rap god? We know what you are thinking. It is none other than Honey Singh. Love him or hate him, there is no doubt that he enjoys a huge fan base in the Bollywood music industry. This revolutionary singer-rapper has formed his ground earlier in the Punjabi music industry. Besides, he introduced us to pop-rap music which became a sensation across the nation in no time.

Apart from this, Honey Singh is a trendsetter because his hit songs never go out of trend. Songs like Lungi Dance, Blue Eyes gave him a massive fan following. However, after gaining immense popularity and appreciation he took a break from the music industry in 2014 due to his bipolar disorder. But, when he came back in 2018 with a series of hit songs it surpassed every other song on YouTube.

Today, this talented music composer and rapper is celebrating his 39th birthday. Here are the latest hits of Yo Yo that should be on your playlists:

Makhna (2019)

This hit song by Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Singhsta has become a song on everyone’s party playlist.

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha (2019)

The perfect blend of modern electro music with Punjabi tadka, this song became a must-play at every party.

Loca (2020)

Another very peppy number by Yo Yo became the party anthem amongst the youth and is very popular till now.

Moscow Mashuka (2020)

One of the best uber-cool songs by Honey Singh featuring Neha Kakkar captured the essence of party music, became a super hit.

Kanta Laga (2021)

Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh made a powerpack song that people couldn’t stop dancing on as it became the sensation of the year.

Saaiyan Ji (2021)

Featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Honey Singh.

Recently this song surpassed 515 million views on YouTube.

