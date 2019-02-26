LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Watch Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in an Intense Chase Scene In a Glimpse From Saaho

Saaho is much-anticipated for being Prabhas' first release after the tremendous success of Baahubali. Shraddha has revealed a 20-second, action-packed glimpse from the film.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from Saaho and OK Jaanu.
If you are aware of Shraddha Kapoor's social media activity, you must have come across a certain film named Saaho, a much-anticipated project which will be Telugu superstar Prabhas' first release after Baahubali 2. Shraddha has been involved with the project for over three years now and it is being helmed by young Telegu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy.

Shraddha has now revealed a 20-second, action-packed glimpse on her Instagram account, teasing the fans about the upcoming action film that is also believed to be one of the most expensive films made in India.

Shraddha wrote in her post, "The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for! Shades of Saaho Chapter #2 out on my birthday 3rd March 2019. Stay tuned for more updates! #ShadesOfSaaho2 #Prabhas"



The small clip titled Shades of Saaho, Chapter 2 follows Shraddha, running through a crowded market. It also shows intensity-fueled car chase sequences, an evading outlaw and a whole lot of shebang associated with high drama action flicks.

Interestingly, the film looks stylish and slick, on par with Hollywood films in the genre. In one of the scenes, Prabhas can been seen riding a super bike on the streets, revving the engine to its fullest.

Earlier, the makers of Saaho said that they will release a video featuring the making of the film on Shraddha's birthday that falls on March 3. The makers are following a pattern - they'd released the poster of the film and the first look of Saaho on Prabhas' birthday on October 22, 2017 and 2018.

The film is said to have been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, which is even higher than the budget of Baahubali 2. It will release on August 15.

