Watch: Prarthana Behere's Unique Ability To Cry In A Minute

Prarthana Behere never ceases to enthral the audience with her acting prowess. Her performance in various films and television shows, especially as Neha Kamat in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, has helped her cultivate a huge fan base. The actress recently came into the limelight when a promo of her appearance on Bus Bai Bus was released by Zee Marathi. In the promo video, she is showcasing her unique ability to cry within a minute.

Prarthana looks elegant as she donned a white glitzy saree on the show. She completed her look with statement earrings and bangles.

During the episode, she was also heard reminiscing about the time when she got her first film. Prarthana told the host, “When I did my first film, I was an assistant and I was told that I looked nice. But, I was also told, Ma’am, your laughter is bad.” Hearing this, Subodh Bhave asked her, “To your face?” In her response, the 29-year-old actress said, “Yes, he said this to my face.”

In the same episode, Prarthana Behere also revealed a hilarious anecdote about her parents. She shared that her parents had gone to watch a comedy film after their wedding, and her mother could not stop laughing watching the film. Embarrassed by her, Prarthana’s father asked her to go out of the cinema hall. The anecdote left the audience in splits.

A lot of women from different walks of life appear on Bus Bai Bus as special guests to inspire other women. The reality talk show is exclusively for women. Host Subodh Bhave asks the guests a host of questions regarding their professional and personal lives on the show. Bus Bai Bus airs on Zee Marathi at 9:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

