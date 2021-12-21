Watch Pregnant Bharti Singh Reveal Her Preference for a Boy or Girl in Funny Video

Bharti Singh has certainly come a long way since her first appearance as a comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. With her adorable and entertaining personality, she has undoubtedly become a household name in India. Currently, she is among the most famous TV show hosts, and her chemistry with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is exceptional. The two have hosted several reality shows together and are about to embark on a new chapter in their personal lives.

Bharti and Harsh announced their pregnancy in the most entertaining way possible, as the world would expect. The couple posted a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We’re Going to Be Mothers)’ on their new YouTube channel.

Since the announcement, the comedian has been frequently photographed by paparazzi, and her comments in response to them are to die for. Bharti was spotted by paparazzi on Monday, and she once again made entertaining statements and disclosed whether she wants a boy or a girl.

The video recently went viral on the internet, in which she was heard saying in her trademark style, “Ladki (a girl). Mere jaisi mehenti ladki. Mujhe ladki chahiye. Usko bolo ‘beta chai bana ke rakho mummy ghar aane wali hain’. Ladke ko bolo toh bolta hai ‘Cricket khel raha hun main’. Mujhe toh ladki hi chahiye. Ladkiyan best hoti hain (I want a hard-working girl like myself. If I will tell my daughter to make a cup of tea for me then she will prepare it. If I will call my boy for the same then he will say that he is playing cricket. I would like to have a baby girl because girls are the best.)"

Bharti and Haarsh married in a star-studded wedding in Goa in 2017. Their marriage ceremony was attended by the most popular personalities of the television industry, and their photographs and videos went viral on the internet. And now, after four years of marriage, they’re all set to become parents. Bharti disclosed in several shows and media appearances that she and Haarsh have been trying to get pregnant for a long time. And now their wishes have been granted and they couldn’t be happier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.