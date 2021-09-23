Watch: Prithviraj Sukumaran Plays Cajon to the Tunes of 'Manike Mage Hithe'

Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, like millions around the world, is hooked on the viral song, Manike Mage Hither, that became a raging sensation. In a new video shared by the star on Instagram, he is seen playing the musical instrument, cajon, to the tunes of the Sri Lankan hit. The actor is accompanied by his friend for the performance who has taken on the drums. Prithviraj can be seen grooving along as he enjoys the jam session. He plays cajon with the talent and ease of a professional expert. In the caption, he mentioned that it was a great musical with friends along with amazing food.

Meanwhile, the actor was bestowed with the Best Debut Director award for Lucifer at the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards. He co-starred with superstar Mohanlal in the film. At the event, Prithviraj also received the Best Actor award for the 2020 action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The 38-year-old thanked SIIMA for the honour.

Prithviraj is busy with his next film Bro Daddy, touted to be a family drama. In addition to himself, the film stars Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir. Jointly written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film’s music is composed by Deepak Dev. Prithviraj is born to late actor Sukumaran and Mallika. Mallika will also be a part of Bro Daddy. The veteran actress has worked in films like Utharayanam, Thaamarathoni, Swapnadanam and Panchavarnathatha.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj have joined forces for the former’s directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

Prithviraj is gearing for Bhramam, a Malayalam adaptation of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is also committed to films namely, Kaduva, Gold and Aadujeevitham.

