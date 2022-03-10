Watch: Priya Bapat Shares Secret to a Successful Marriage

Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat are way too different, just like chalk and cheese. But looks like this is probably what makes them a balanced and powerful couple. Priya and Umesh are one of the most adorable couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Last year, on October 6, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The duo first met when Priya was in 10th standard, so from being committed at the age of 19 to sharing screen space in films and even starting their first theatre production, Dada Ek Good News Ahe in 2019, the couple has always been on the same page. Their adorable chemistry and forever-kind romance only inspire their fans. While they wait for the couple’s mushy pictures, in her recent Instagram post, Priya revealed the secret of a successful marriage.

Posting an Instagram Reel, which featured herself and husband Umesh, Priya wrote, “You wanna know our secret, watch the Reel.” As the video opens, a background voice is heard stating that marriage is a combination of two people, one who is boring, and the other is crazy. On the boring part, Priya pans the camera towards Umesh and points him, and she brings it back and addresses herself as the crazy one in their marriage.

The comment section was flooded with messages as people adored the couple and their ever-lasting chemistry. “Boring or crazy, Doesn’t matter we love you both no matter what!” a fan wrote, while many called the Instagram Reel “cute.” A number of users even agreed with Priya on the point that marriages that last forever are a combination of boring and crazy.

