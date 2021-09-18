Watch: Priyanka Chopra Arranges Five-tier Birthday Cake for Nick Jonas During His Concert

Priyanka Chopra went full-scale to make the birthday of husband Nick Jonasa memorable one. She surprised the singer with a gorgeous five-tier cake on the occasion. It was arranged at a Jonas Brothers concert, where Nick was performing on his special day. The singer-actor was presented with a golf-themed cake on the stage that included an arrangement of balloons, with the words ‘Happy birthday Nick’ written on it.

Videos from the concert have been shared online by fan pages of the star couple. In one of the viral clips, Nick is seen looking at an envelope that was a part of the birthday surprise. After reading from it, he blushes as his brothers, Joe and Kevin and the audience sing happy birthday for him. Joe asks him, "Is it from wifey?” Nick pauses briefly to look at the cake before taking a bite from it. Joe continues to tease him asking, “Is she going to pop out of the cake?”

This was not the first surprise from Priyanka to Nick. For his 29th birthday, she flew from London to New York and surprised him. Nick shared a loved-up post on Instagram. He shared a photo with Priyanka in which he is seen kissing her on the cheek. Priyanka, dressed in a beautiful yellow coloured outfit, wrapped her arms around him. An evidently happy Nick wrote, “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. Thanks for all the love, everyone.”

Priyanka, who is currently in London, couldn't attend the concert. However, she took a day’s trip to be by Nick’s side and was spotted at New York's airport.

In the love letter that Priyanka wrote for Nick on his birthday, she said, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest, most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby. Thank you for being you.”

