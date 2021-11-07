Watch: Priyanka Chopra Brings the Desi Thumkas to Lilly Singh's Diwali Party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas danced her heart out at a recent Diwali parted hosted by Lilly Singh. The night saw actors Kal Penn and Mindy Kaling as well and everyone seemed to enjoy every bit of the time they spent dancing and having fun, the Punjabi way.

Lilly shared some picture on Instagram from the time and wrote, “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra Gives Retro Vibes In Quirky Kurta Set, See Diva’s Neo-ethnic Diwali Look

Priyanka also shared some moments from the time on her social media, writing, “What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations (sic)."

Read: Cost of Painting Adorning Amitabh Bachchan’s Wall in Family Pic is Rs 4 Crore?

She wore a neo-ethnic kurta set by ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She completed her velvet suit set with quirky accessories. She embraced her Indian roots in the sleeveless short kurti in velvet fabric adorned with floral patterns in orange and green shades and embellished gota patti on the hemline. She also added a sheer zari dupatta with embroidered borders that she draped on her shoulder.

Here are some other moments from the Diwali party.

On the movies front, Priyanka will be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which will release during Christmas. She is also set to appear in Text For You and Amazon Prime series Citadel among other projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.