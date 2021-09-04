Watch: Priyanka Chopra is a Nick Jonas Fan, Dances Away at His Concert

Priyanka Chopra returned to the US after months of being away from home. She is now making up for the lost time with her husband, Nick Jonas. She is tagging along with her better-half to his ongoing concert. The actress has always come across as excited and enthusiastic when it comes to Nick’s shows and a recent video online is proof of the same.

Priyanka is seen shaking a leg to the beats, cheering on Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers' concert took place in Idaho, Utah, on Friday. The recording was captured by a fan who attended the concert. The video was shared by a fan page on social media and has now gone viral across platforms. She looked evidently delighted while grooving at the event. Nick is wooing his fans while Priyanka is enjoying and having a blast. For the event, she opted for a glamorous white dress. Priyanka completed her look with sneakers and open hair.

Earlier, another video of the couple went viral online. It showed the audience cheering for Priyanka in the crowd to give Nick a rose on the stage. After some persuasion, the actress gives the fans the adorable moment they were waiting for as the crowd let out a long ‘awwww’ unanimously.

Meanwhile, Nick shared a video from the concert thanking Utah. While sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, “Utah, speechless. Thank you,” adding the hashtag Remember This Tour.

Recently, Nick treated his fans with a loved-up photo featuring himself with his stunning wife. The mushy moment seemed to be taken backstage during a concert. In the black and white snap, Priyanka is leaning against her husband while adorably gazing at him. The actor-singer posted a heart emoji to caption the beautiful memory.

Last month, the Jonas Brothers commenced the Remember This tour in Las Vegas. It will conclude on October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

