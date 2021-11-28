Watch: Priyanka Chopra's Appearance in The Matrix 4 New Trailer Stokes Fan Frenzy

Priyanka Chopra’s highly anticipated role is in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, which is the fourth instalment in the hugely successful and cult sci-fi action franchise The Matrix. The movie is being revived nearly after two decades with old cast and new coming into action mode.

Priyanka’s character poster from the movie has also been unveiled recently. While the actress appeared for a brief period in the first trailer of the movie, a new TV spot has her character doing a wink gesture. Fans are loving that an Indian face is in the hit and globally recognised Hollywood franchise and Priyanka’s yet another appearance in The Matrix clip has only further fueled expectations. It appears as if the video clippings are overlaid by Priyanka’s dialogues.

There are speculations that Priyanka will be reviving the role of Sati or The Oracle in the new movie. Fan theories are floating on the internet that suggest the same. New theories about Priyanka being The Oracle surfaced when her character poster was revealed to be in various colours as opposed to other posters that had lines of a singular colour indicating their role in The Matrix. Being The Oracle means, Priyanka must embrace both worlds and thus the two colours.

Check out the new video clip from The Matrix 4 featuring Priyanka and her movie character poster.

The Matrix is set for December 22 release in cinema halls. In the lead up to it, Warner Bros will also be releasing The Matrix (1999) in cinema halls for nostalgia sake and fans of the franchise can experience it on the big screen.

