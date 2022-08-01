Watch: Promo of Zee Marathi's New Show Appi Amchi Collector Out

A promo of Zee Marathi’s new show Appi Amchi Collector is out and it promises a hell lot of entertainment to TV viewers. The promo, shared on Zee Marathi’s official page, is getting a good response from the viewers. Sharing the video, the team wrote, “New series Appi Amchi Collector from August 10 Mon-Sat on Zee Marathi channel.”

Seeing the promo, one of the users wrote, “Wow amazing.” Another wrote, “Waaa”. The video received 217k views on Instagram.



Meanwhile, in the promo, a girl named Aparna Suresh Mane has become a collector to solve people’s problems. Therefore, the audience is curious about the new series. It will be aired on Zee Marathi.

This serial is produced by Vajra Productions of Shweta Shinde and Sanjay Khambe. A few days ago, producer-actress Shweta Shinde announced her new serial Appi Amchi Collector. Now that this new series is about to start, the audience is wondering which other show is going to say goodbye to the audience.

However, it will be interesting to watch how the show and the channel perform after the new series goes on air. Will the series dominate the TRP ratings?

