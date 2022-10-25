Watch: Pushpa Star Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Diwali Celebrations 'At Home Far Away From Home'

Telugu actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction when it comes to acting. With three back-to-back films this year, Anasuya is already gearing up for the release of her next, titled Michael. Amid her packed shooting schedule, Anasuya seems to have not forgotten to give herself a break. The actress has flown to the United States for a travel escapade where she is seen to be making the most of her time.

Anasuya appears to have celebrated Diwali at her residence in America, with fun and vigour as is evident from the string of pictures she shared on her Instagram space. “And the Diwali evening… Away from Home but at a Home away from Home… Hope everyone had a Fab Festive time!!” read her caption

In the pictures, our favourite Anasuya can be seen shelling our major fashion goals in her ethnic black saree having delicate golden patterns. She clubbed her all-black traditional look with a sleek sweetheart-neck blouse of the same colour and posed in front of the lens with a diya in her hand.

The 37-year-old paired her saree with golden hoop earrings, and a tiny floral bindi. The soft blush and dewy makeup complemented her look further.

In the next series of snaps, the actress was seen having a blast as she smiled ear-to-ear with a sparkler in her hand, posing with friends and family and enjoying her time with the toddlers present. She also shared an adorable video at the end of the slide, where she wished viewers a Happy Diwali, urging the kid in her arms to do the same.

Anasuya’s slew of snaps went viral in no time with fans wishing her a joyous Diwali and dropping compliments on her amazing Diwali look. “Looking Fab in black, Anu,” lavished one user. “Elegant,” chimed in another impressed admirer. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Anasuya has slipped into her travel boots, roaming the beautiful destination of the United States. She has made sure to keep her fans posted on her whereabouts by dropping some sun-kissed photos on her Gram. Check them below:

On the professional front, Anasuya’s multi-lingual film Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. It also stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in titular roles. Michael’s gripping teaser has already received a thunderous response from fans. The makers have, however, not announced the release date of the action crime thriller.

