Watch: Madhavan Only Passenger in Dubai Flight, Calls it 'Amusing But Sad'

Actor R Madhavan on Wednesday revealed that he was the only passenger on his flight to Dubai on July 26. The 51-year-old was travelling to Dubai for the shooting of his upcoming film “Ameriki Pandit" but was shocked and surprised after learning that he was travelling in the aircraft all alone amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor shared four videos on Instagram showing the empty plane, a deserted airport in Dubai and the “silence" at the business-class lounge.

“July 26th 2021… Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other,” Madhavan captioned the post as he highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on the airline business.

In the first video, the actor said, “This is really going to be a unique and momentous flight in my life.” He then put back his facemask and moved his mobile camera to show a completely empty flight with no passenger in both the economy and business class.

“This is sad and unique at the same time,” Madhavan commented while walking inside the empty plane. He was also the only passenger at the Dubai airport which wore a deserted look due to restrictions on air travel.

Air passengers need to produce a negative Covid-19 report or their vaccination certificate to be eligible to travel on flights to the UAE.

Madhavan also gave a sneak-peek of the business class lounge at the airport. “Aisa laga jaise bhoot bangle me hu main (it’s as if I am in a haunted house),” the actor said.

Actress Adah Sharma commented on Madhavan’s post saying this feels like a post “apocalypse movie”.

While Madhavan is currently in Dubai to complete the shoot of Ameriki Pandit, he will next be seen in the Netflix web series “Decoupled". His directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" with himself in the lead is also scheduled for release later this year.

