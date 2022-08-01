Watch: Radhika Kumaraswamy Slips As Dance Video Goes Wrong

Kutty Radhika, also known as Radhika Kumaraswamy, loves to keep her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media. For those who don’t know, Radhika is on a sabbatical from the entertainment industry. She was a popular face in the Kannada cinema industry when she decided to move away from the limelight. And, now, Radhika has shared a dance video of herself from a fitness studio.

While her dance moves are enigmatic and impressive, what stole the show was the little mishap that took place at the end of the video. Radhika is seen losing her balance and falling on the floor just as the clip ends. Take a look at the video below.

Even though Radhika has stayed away from the big screen, she has not stopped providing her fans with a daily dose of entertainment. Earlier, Radhika uploaded a video on Instagram showing her dancing skills in front of the beach. The video of Radhika dancing to the beat of the song Jugnu by rapper Badshah went viral as well.



Radhika made her acting debut in the Kannada film Neela Megha Shama in 2002. Ninagagi was the film in which Radhika played the lead for the first time opposite Vijay Raghavendra. In terms of her personal life, Radhika married HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka, in November 2010.

