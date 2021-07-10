Watch: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Exchange Rings in New Lovey-Dovey Video

​Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya’s filmy proposal to his lady love, actress Disha Parmar on national television is not hidden from anyone. Disha saying ‘Yes’ to him was no less than a fairy tale for the fans and the show’s audience. Now, the singer has done something that will make his fans feel butterflies in their stomach. Rahul posted an adorable video on his Instagram account in which the couple is looking gorgeous while exchanging rings they have bought for each other.

While Rahul is dressed in a blue blazer and black pants, Disha looks no less than a queen in a soft berry pink dress. With a perfect dim light set up, the background song for the video has been chosen as Perfect by Ed Sheeran. The caption of the post is worth a read. The singer wrote that he has finally put a ring on Disha’s finger. He says that since the time he came out of the Bigg Boss house, they have been looking for the perfect engagement ring. And although he was nervous, he managed to surprise his girl with a ring she has been wanting for a long time.

He has given credits to Ornaz for customised rings and has praised their designs. Disha too posted the same video on her Instagram account around the same time with a slightly different caption. She wrote how excited she is about her ring and the customized band she has bought for Rahul.

This is a happy time for Rahul and Disha's fans as their favourite couple is now engaged. Can things get any dreamer than this for soon to be husband and wife? The love birds have already announced their wedding date on their Instagram handles in the form of an E- invite.

#TheDisHulWedding is all set to take place on July 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here