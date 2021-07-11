Watch: Rahul Vaidya Sings Romantic Song for Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding day is right around the corner and a video of the singer-actor crooning a romantic track for his to-be wife is going viral on social media. As Rahul and Disha get their hand impression done, Rahul sings Fanaa song ‘Mere Haath Mein’ for her.

Rahul and Disha announced their wedding date recently. Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16. The invitation card posted on social media read: “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

Minutes after they announced their wedding date, their Instagram pages were flooded with good wishes.

Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vedika Bhandari, Astha Gill, Shefali Jariwala, Anushka Sen, Mouni Roy were among industry colleagues and friends who wished the couple.

Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on Bigg Boss 14. The two have been dating since then.

