Watch: Raj Kundra Romances Shilpa Shetty on the Titanic as They Turn Into Desi Jack and Rose

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra never ceases an opportunity to leave his followers entertained on social media. Flaunting his editing skills with videos, the businessman is winning hearts over the internet.

Recently, Raj and Shilpa Shetty turned Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a recent video. With their faces superimposed on Hollywood actors, Raj and Shilpa were seen romancing on the Titanic.

While the couple is seen assuming the characters of Jack and Rose from the mega Hollywood flick, the song they are romancing to is Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi track. Posting the fun video, the businessman suggested that the lead couple in the 1997 classic film was Punjabi. Citing 'proof', he said that Rose threw diamond in the ocean.

The footage was a laughter ride for the netizens as it has been viewed over 37000 times. Fans couldn’t resist and bombarded the post with amusing comments with people asking the duo to star in a film together.

As Raj has been on a video editing spree, he shared a similar deepfake clip on International Yoga Day. The businessman celebrated one year of being vegan by sharing a clip on the digital platform. Raj swapped Allu Arjun’s face with his and danced to the tunes of one of his popular tracks Butta Bomma. Taking inspiration from wife Shilpa, the businessman became a yogi- a regular practitioner of yoga asanas. Taking the opportunity, the entrepreneur described how adapting the Yoga routine changed his life over the span of one year. He described how his daily routine of waking up at 5 in the morning and meditating brought clarity to his life.

Raj and Shilpa tied the knot on November 22, 2009, after dating for some time. The couple was blessed with their first child, Viaan in 2012. Last year, the couple welcomed their second baby Samisha via surrogacy.

