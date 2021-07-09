Watch: Rajinikanth Returns to Chennai from the US After His Health Check-up

A video of Rajinikanth returning to Chennai is going viral on social media. Last month, he went to the US with his wife Latha to get his general health check-up done. Earlier, a picture of him from outside the renowned Mayo Clinic in the US had surfaced.

In the viral clip, the megastar can be seen waving hands at his fans who have gathered at the airport to get a glimpse of him. He was seen wearing a blue shirt, black cap and a face mask as he walked towards his car.

On the work front, Rajnikanth has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe. While the shooting was completed a few months before the lockdown was imposed, he is yet to dub for his scenes which he will resume soon.

The action-drama is being produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva. Apart from Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be released later this year once the coronavirus cases reduce in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here