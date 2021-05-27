Watch: Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh End Old Rivalry Over Kiss Controversy, Hug Each Other

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh, who share an ugly past, seem to have ended their rivalry as the two were spotted greeting one another with a big smile. The duo chanced upon each other on Wednesday when Rakhi was interacting with paparazzi outside a cafe frequented by her in Mumbai and Mika dropped in to say hello. The two hugged and were all praises for each other. While Mika heaped praise on Rakhi for her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, she lauded him for all the charity work he has taken on.

In 2006, Rakhi had filed a police complaint against Mika, accusing him of “forcibly kissing her" at his birthday party in Mumbai. She had also alleged that he assaulted her friend. At the time Rakhi had told PTI that she would never be friends with Mika again. “I don’t think I would call him my friend from now on. Nobody has the right to play with an innocent woman’s dignity," she had said.

Rakhi came back in the spotlight with her recent stint on Bigg Boss 14. She was professionally inactive for a long time but took the audience by storm when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. She also became one of the finalists on the show. She recently

