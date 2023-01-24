Rakhi Sawant is no stranger to controversies. In the last few days, from her marriage fiasco with Adil Durrani to the ongoing obscene video case lodged by Sherlyn Chopra, the actress has been in a whole load of hot water. Now, once again, Rakhi was trolled on the internet after she distributed Rs. 500 notes to a group of children. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a clip of the actress from outside a children’s hostel, which she claimed was her alma mater. The clip opens with Rakhi saying: “dawa aur dua isi se insaan bachta hai (People get saved by both medicines and prayers).”

Earlier this month, Rakhi Sawant revealed that her mother Jaya Sawant has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She was already undergoing cancer treatment.

“Mai inhi mai se ek hu na, mai toh yeahi padhi likhi hu na hostel mai (I am also one of them. I have also studied here in this hostel),” she said, while interacting with a group of children. Next, the actress was seen distributing Rs. 500 notes to the kids. However, her gesture didn’t go down well among the trolls.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

People wished a speedy recovery for Rakhi Sawant’s mother but trolled the actress for making videos of everything she does. “If you are doing it, why call the media and show off,” a user wrote. “Drama,” another said. One of the Instagram users commented: “bhagwaan kare apki ma jald se jlad thik ho jae..par har bat ka video bnana jaruri hai kya… (May your mother get well as soon as possible. But is it compulsory to make videos of almost everything).”

Rakhi Sawant informed fans about her mother’s ill health via an Instagram post. She said: “My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her. She is already fighting a battle with cancer. Now, we found out that she has a brain tumor along with cancer.”

“Mom is in hospital…She is not well praying for her,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani and her brother Rakesh were also seen in the video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here