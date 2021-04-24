Watch: Rakhi Sawant Goes Out to Buy Vegetables in 'PPT' Kit, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Rakhi Sawant has been keeping her fans entertained with her unusual antics. The Bigg Boss 14 fame on Friday shared a hilarious video of her buying vegetables in a PPE kit which she was constantly referring to as “PPT" kit. In the video, Rakhi can be seen schooling vegetable vendors for the exorbitant prices of veggies. She also urged them to wear a PPE kit so that they can keep safe amid the second wave of coronavirus. Netizens found the video extremely funny and called her “entertainment queen." Check out the video here:

Earlier this week, Rakhi had revealed that a cancerous tumour had been removed from her mother Jaya Sawant’s body in Mumbai. Rakhi, on Monday, broke down while talking to the media after her mother’s surgery. During the interaction, she thanked Salman Khan. “Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don’t want anything in my life, I just want my mother)." She also said Salman helped her reach out to India’s best cancer specialist for her mother’s cure. She added that her mother is now cancer-free. She called Salman an ‘angel’ and a ‘messiah’.

