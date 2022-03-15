Watch: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Shares Video From ‘Happiest Place on Earth’

Telugu star Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, flew to Finland earlier this week for a vacation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo has taken a vacation after two years. Upasana has been posting photos and videos on her Instagram account from the picturesque locations of Finland. The two, along with their other tour companions, are seen living a primitive life in icy terrain as they dwell in freezing temperatures.

Ram Charan can be seen rubbing two wooden sticks together to ignite the fire in the recent clip shared by Upasana. They are also seen preparing their meals over fire. The duo can also be seen playing with snow dogs and having fun in the snow-clad location.

Sharing the video, giving a glimpse into their holiday, Upasana wrote, “Happy Happy State of mind at the happiest place on earth.”

It seems that the celebrity couple of Tollywood is in Santa Claus village in Rovaniemi, Lapland as the famou Arctic Circle pillars can be seen towards the end of the video shared by Upasana.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for over nine years. On June 14, 2021, on the occasion of their 9th wedding anniversary Upasana posted a photo of both with a lovable caption. “I am overwhelmed with all your love, kindness and warm wishes. Thank you for always being there for me. I value all the relationships we share personally and digitally. Feeling really special. Lots of love and gratitude,” wrote Upasana.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, with Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in the lead role in #RC15, directed by Shankar, with Kiara Advani as the leading woman. Ram Charan will also appear in Acharya, a film starring his father Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal.

