Watch: Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia's Throwback Dance Video With Rajesh Khanna

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan, is a household name. She made a special place in the hearts of viewers following her appearance in Ramayana. Even today, there is a lot of craze among the audience about the show.

Even though the stars of the show stay away from the limelight, Deepika keeps sharing her new and old pictures with her fans. Recently, she shared a throwback dance video on Instagram and surprised her fans with her dancing skills.

In this video, Deepika Chikhlia is seen dancing. The video, shared by her, has been recorded on TV. The clip is from her film Rupaye Dus Karod. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Throwback, Kabhi Khatti Kabhi Meethi, Yaadein.”

Deepika is seen dancing on stage and is accompanied by Rajesh Khanna, Amrita Singh, Chunky Pandey, and Sonu Walia.

After watching the video her fans reacted in the comment section and praised her. At the same time, some of them also expressed their disappointment about the fact that the actress posted this video very late. The video received 11.2 K views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

On the work front, Dipika made her acting debut in 1983, with the film Sun Meri Laila opposite Raj Kiran. Later, she appeared in other popular movies like Ghar Ka Chiraag, Kudai, Hosa Jeevana, Nangal, Asha O Bhalobasha, and many more.

Apart from movies, she has worked in several serials like Vikram Vetal, The Sword Of Tipu Sultan, Luv Kush, and Dada Dadi Ki Kahani but her epic role of Sita Mata in Ramayan was the one that audiences loved the most.

Dipika Chikhlia will be seen working in the biopic of Bharat Kokila Sarojini Naidu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.