Watch: Ramesh Aravind's Breathtaking Transformation Into Yakshagana is Winning Hearts

Ramesh Aravind, who is known to be a class entertainer in the Kannada entertainment industry, recently took the form of Yakshagana at Kudre Nest, Udupi. The actor was seen in the avatar of Yakshagana and fans can’t stop praising him for the look.

Pictures from the photoshoot of the actor have surfaced on the internet. A video of the actor transforming into Yakshagana has been shared by Photographer Focus Raghu via his Instagram handle along with a long heartfelt note.

Sharing the video, Raghu penned, “The famous psychiatrist of Udupi, the world-favoured actor, sensational director, creative writer, inspirational speaker, practitioner, presenter, multi-talented Dr Ramesh Arvind recently arrived as a guest at one of Udupi’s programs.”

In his post, Raghu informed that Aravind visited his ‘Kudru Nest’ home stay and “after seeing the environment, the river, the house, and the active design, he expressed his admiration for” Raghu’s photographs and asked if “Raghu would do a photo shoot for him.”

“My joy was endless. He said, “I will come and stay here one day. The concept is all yours.” It was really surprising that he came within a week,” Raghu added.

“Much in demand, actor and presenter who is influencing both new and old generations, Kanmani Ramesh Arvind from Karnataka appreciated my work and came to Kudru Nest as promised. I had planned a photo shoot in coastal style. I told you everything on the phone. You have to see the enthusiasm of those who are ready for what you do! He has such energy.”

“Ramesh Arvind painted Yakshagana, dressed in gejje and stepped like a pariah. When he said, “Dressed up as a Yakshagana, I have grown a sense of divinity. I feel like I have grown eight feet, one hundred and fifty kg. I am very strong. If any demons come in front of me, I will knock them down.”

The video is simply a delight to watch.

“This video is a testimony to Ramesh Aravind’s cheerfulness, discipline, punctuality, art worship, and commitment. Special thanks to Shailesh Tirthahalli who taught Yakshagana costume and steps,” Raghu concluded.

