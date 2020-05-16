Watch Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Dancing Their Hearts Out on Deepika Padukone's Song

A video featuring two of Bollywood’s favourite stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is making rounds on social media. In the throwback, Ranbir and Ranveer can be seen dancing their hearts out on an upbeat number.

The song is Dilliwaali Girlfriend from Ranbir and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani and is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The sports-drama narrates the tale of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film was scheduled to open on April 10 but has been deferred owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film will see Ranveer portray the character of Kapil Dev, who led an underdog Indian team to the famous World Cup victory. The project also stars Deepika, who will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi Dev. Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramashtra. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy also features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, South superstar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more



