Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's First Short Film Before Entering Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor is a talented actor who has a long trail of work bespeaking his stellar performances. Butdo you know the actor has worked inan Oscar-nominated film even before his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007? Ranbir starred in the short film Karma which was directed by Abhay Chopra, the grandson of legendary director and producer BR Chopra. The film was shot during the time Ranbir was horning his acting skills in a film institute in the year 2004. The film was nominated for Student Oscars.

The 26-minutes short film is a fictional drama set in a time when anti-capital punishment revolutions had just started in India. It depicts the story of a jailer’s dilemma when he had to perform the execution of his own son. Along with Ranbir, the film features Sharat Saxena playing the lead character of the jailer. It also has Milind Joshi and Sushovan Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film was screened at the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube channel on May 5.

While recounting the time the film was shot, Abhay said that although Karma is a fictional film, it is highly inspired by reality. The central plot of the film explores the idea of capital punishment during the time when it was the subject of every prime-time debate in India due to the Dhananjay Chatterjee case, who was charged with the rape and murder of Hetal Parekh. He further revealed that capital punishment is a topic that has still not subsided yet, scores of opinions and cover stories are formed whenever a crime gets national media’s attention.The director also reminisces the time he worked with Ranbir. Calling him an effortless actor, Abhay said, "acting runs in his veins". Talking about the film with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay felt elated that his film is getting an extended viewership at Bandra Film Festival.

The Bandra Film Festival is a collaborative effort of Filmkaravan and YouTube to provide a digital platform for emerging artists to extend their viewership and contribute funds to encourage talented content creators to come to the fore.

