Watch: Rani Chatterjee Prepares to Perform on Lata Mangeshkar's Song at BEFA Awards

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is preparing for her dance performance at the upcoming BEFA Award 2022, which will be held in Lucknow on February 26 this year. While preparing for the performance, the actor has posted a video wherein she is seen recreating the song, “Chocolate, lime juice", originally picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The video has more than 1,800 likes and is getting a lot of views. Here is the video:

In the video, Rani is clad in a white shirt and jeans, and a black jacket. She is rehearsing for the dance inside a studio with some background dancers. She is showing off her great moves, reminding everyone of dancing diva Madhuri Dixit. She is all set to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at the BEFA Awards ceremony. Lata had sung the song for the movie. This song is popular among both children and adults alike.

Earlier, the actor had shared a dance video recorded on Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song, Ui Maa Ui Mein Yeh Kya Ho Gaya. That video, too, had garnered a lot of likes and views. She is going to deliver a smashing performance in the show. Her fans and followers are going to be waiting with bated breath for the show to air on TV.

