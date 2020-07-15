Watch Rashami Desai's Amazing Tranformation In This Video

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai took to Instagram and shared a video of herself from her vanity van. In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying a video feature, where she transforms from a desi avatar to a hot diva within seconds.

"Oye-Hoye!!..#VanityStories #OnShoot #Drama #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai," the actress captioned her video.

Among fans, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress and Bigg Boss 13's co-contestant Dalljiet Kaur took to the comments section of Rashami's video and dropped three fire emoticons. Besides Dalljiet, Shubharambh actress Mahima Makwana also commented on the post. Mahima wrote, "How do you manage to look so pretty?"

Meanwhile, Rashami, who was last seen in a short film Divya Drishti also featuring actor Adhvik Mahajan, is currently busy shooting for the last episodes of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4.

Earlier in May, Ekta had revealed that season 4 will be called off soon. In an IGTV update, Ekta had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.