Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Manju, was recently seen enjoying an intense workout session. The 26-year-old actress shared the workout video, which is currently going viral. In the clip, Rashmika is wearing a black sports bra and a red tank top, which she paired with matching black shorts. She tied her hair in a high-raised bun to complete her workout look. In the video, Rashmika is seen doing push-ups while balancing her body on a stability ball. She failed in her first attempt and tried again, and then eventually succeeded.

Rashmika penned a positive note with her post. It reads, “I’d once upon a time look at strong women and think to myself- I wish I was like her… and today I look at these videos of myself and go like - Damn. I am the woman I’ve always wanted to become! It’s crazy how you can be/do/achieve anything you want to if you just focus and work for it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

From fans to celebs, everyone praised her. Actress Kriti Sanon commented, “Love it!”. Musician Ananad Sharma wrote, “Classy”. Many showered hearts and fire emojis.

Like Rashmika, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also a fitness enthusiast. The Manam actress, who suffers from the autoimmune condition myositis, uploaded a video of herself recently on Instagram. In the post, she can be seen doing pull-ups in the gym. In the caption, she expressed gratitude to her fitness instructor and disclosed that she is following an autoimmune diet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The video received a lot of appreciation from both her friends and fans.

Rashmika will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi language action thriller film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She also has the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rise in her kitty.

Samantha has two back-to-back films in her pipeline. First, she has the Telugu language historical movie Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekehar. Next, she has the romantic comedy film Kushi alongside Vijay Devakonda, which is scheduled to release this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here