1-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Dances His Heart Out at Imtiaz Ali's Brother's Wedding, Watch Video

Rishi Kapoor Dances His Heart Out at Imtiaz Ali's Brother's Wedding, Watch Video

After Rishi Kapoor's demise, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared a sweet memory of the actor attending his brother's wedding in Kashmir.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
The film industry is mourning the demise of Rishi Kapoor after the veteran actor passed away on April 30. Expressing affection and grief, popular names from film fraternity took to social media to share cherished memories with him. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali too condoled the death of veteran actor and shared how he once attended his brother's wedding in Kashmir.

"Another day I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself," wrote Imtiaz on Instagram alongside a picture of the actor from Love Aaj Kal.

Now, days later, Imtiaz re-shared a video that was posted by another account on his Instagram stories. The video is from the wedding of Imtiaz's brother. In the short clip, Rishi is seen surrounded by a number of people as everyone dances amidst loud cheers.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rishi's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi by road to be with her mother and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites.

Several pictures and videos have since emerged on social media in which Ranbir, along with Neetu and Riddhima were seen performing Rishi's final rites at Banganga tank.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the family.

Follow @News18Movies for more


