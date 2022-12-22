Watch: Riteish Deshmukh and Shahid Kapoor Shake A Leg To Ved Lavlay Song

Riteish Deshmukh is currently grabbing the limelight due to his upcoming Marathi film, Ved. The social media buzz around this romantic drama skyrocketed recently after Riteish shared an Instagram reel grooving on Ved’s song Ved Lavlay. What made this video grab eyeballs is Shahid Kapoor, who joined Riteish for the dance and left viewers floored with his dancing prowess. The Mauli actor wrote in the caption, “Thank you my dearest @shahidkapoor for joining the VEDness of #vedlavlay - #ved #ved30dec”

Riteish and Shahid ticked all the boxes right with their electrifying moves, which they attempted with utmost ease. The duo’s colleagues and fans were left gushing over this dance performance and showered them with compliments. Genelia Deshmukh, Shahid, Ayushmann Khurrana and Priya Adivarekar appreciated the actors. Fans also showcased their admiration for the performance.

After a quick glance at this reel, many viewers realised that it is from the sets of the Amazon Mini TV series, Case Toh Banta Hain. In this show, co-hosted by Riteish, he plays the role of a lawyer. The actor then levels hilarious allegations against prominent stars of Bollywood, who are invited as guests. These stalwarts are then defended by another lawyer, whose character is enacted by Varun Sharma.

Coming back to the track, Riteish and Salman have impressed the audience with their dancing skills in Ved Lavlay. The fun-filled number is penned and composed by Ajay-Atul and has found a place in the chartbusters list with humongous 22,00,000 views. Vishal Dadlani and Ajay Gogavale composed the song.

Apart from the music, the trailer has also amped up the excitement around Ved, which has striking similarities with the 2019-Telugu film Majili. Despite the close resemblances, many are waiting with bated breath to see Ved, which will hit the cinema halls on December 30. Directed by Riteish, Ved’s screenplay has been penned by Sandeep S Patil and Rushikesh Turai.

