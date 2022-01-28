Watch: Riteish Deshmukh's Hilarious Solution For Slow Internet Leaves Genelia D'Souza Stunned

One of Bollywood’s most enduring pairs, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza, began their acting careers in 2003. Their great onscreen chemistry sparked a real-life connection and they cemented their relationship into marriage. After making their Bollywood debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam, the duo went on to co-star in a few other films including Masti, Lal Bhaari, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Fans just adore the pair for their strong, genuine bond and also charming videos. Popular for making Instagram Reels together that instantly go viral, the duo never fails to entertain their admirers. Today, Riteish Deshmukh added yet another hilarious video with his wife to his Instagram timeline. The actor shares a “solution for slow Internet” with Genelia, and it’s not what you think. The video opens with Genelia totally engrossed in her phone. She complains that her internet is running slow. Riteish, sitting next to her, responds with the most sarcastic answer. He suggests his wife try connecting her phone with her tongue.

This leaves Genelia very upset as Riteish tries to realise his slip of the tongue on camera. The duo is absolutely cute with their expressions, on-point. In the latest edition, the husband-wife duo leaves the viewers in splits with their comic timing.

Riteish and Genelia are not always pulling each other’s legs. They also make their fans swoon over their show of eternal romance. In a video shared by the actor, a few days ago, we saw a glimpse of the same. With the backdrop of the song O Sathi Chal, the couple can be seen enjoying each other’s company on a safari ride.

Last year, the couple launched a joint venture, a plant-based meat brand called Imagine Meats.

Riteish will take up directing duties in the upcoming Marathi film, Ved. The film will star Genelia, who will also produce the drama under Mumbai Film Company. He will also star in Kakuda and Visfot. The actor will feature alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in Netflix film Plan A Plan B directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

