Watch: Rohit Roy’s Daughter Kiara Gets Emotional Before Flying off to USA for Higher Education

Actor Rohit Roy recently bid a teary goodbye to his daughter who went abroad to pursue higher studies. A videowhere Kiara Roy was captured crying and hugging her father is going viral on the internet. The 19-year-old’s uncle Ronit Roy, who dropped by the Mumbai airport to see her off, was also seen comforting her. Kiara, who got admission in Brown University in America, was surrounded by the paparazzi. Rohit shared a few snaps on Instagram Stories which featured him and Ronit. In another frame, we can spot Rohit’s wife Manasi Joshi Roy and Kiara too. The Kaabil actor captioned it as, “Go Fly, my baby.” Meanwhile, Kiara’s mother shared their snap together and wrote, “How do you even say bye to the piece of your own heart?”

Earlier, Manasi shared a video dedicated to Kiara’s graduation ceremony at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The post shows pictures and snippets from the celebration. The Instagram caption reads, “Class of 2021. Our baby is a Graduate. My dearest Kiara. Congratulations." She also quoted a motivational thought by Dr Deuss to convey best wishes to her daughter.

Speaking of Rohit, he is soon to be seen in a crime thriller titled Forensic. The Vishal Furia directorial also features Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Rohit will be seen playing the role of Vikrant’s elder brother in this movie. He earlier shared a snap of the clapboard with the caption, “And we are off!! Finally, a film that explores the real HEROES behind ghastly crimes!”

Rohit is currently shooting for a project in Dehradun. He took a flight to Mussoorie hours after dropping Kiara at the airport. The actor is known for his roles in Swabhimaan, Waaris, Kabhie Kabhie, Hitler Didi and Sanjivani, to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here