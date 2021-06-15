Watch: Rohit Shetty Shares Glimpse of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Bringing in some good news for all the Khatron Ke Khiladi fans out there, filmmaker and shows' host Rohit Shetty revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon be coming on air. The shoot for Color TV’s popular reality show has been going on in Cape Town in South Africa for a few days now. Sharing in thelatest Instagram post with his fans, Shetty posted a picture of himself from the shoot of the upcoming season.

In the build-up of the upcoming season of the show, Shetty has earlier shared a new promo of the upcoming season where he himself was seen performing a daredevil stunt involving a helicopter. In the video, he talks about this season being a battleground of a faceoff between ‘Darr’ (Fear) and dare. What’s interesting about hi promo is the fact that it features the same background music as the theme music we had heard in the trailer of Shetty’s next directorial Sorryavanshi.

Check out the promo:

This season will be Shetty’s seventh outing as the host of the show and it's sure to arrive with some action-packed daredevil stunts.

On June 5, the director shared an Instagram update reflecting back on his 7-season journey with the show. Promising to deliver some action that has never been seen o Indian television, Shetty posted a video of himself performing a helicopter stunt.

The contestant list names of Khaton Ke Khiladi season 11 featured the names of Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, and Varun Sood.

