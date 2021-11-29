Watch: Ryan Reynolds Moved to Tears by Musical Tribute After Getting Canada's Governor General Award

Ryan Reynolds has received the prestigious Canadian 2021 Governor General's Performing Arts Award. The award recognises the path-breaking contribution of an actor in the field of arts. Well, it doesn't end here. The actor was also honoured by a wholesome song rendered by former Barenaked Ladies lead vocalist Steven Page.

Page, performed a recorded tribute to Ryan, underlining his career, accomplishments and humanitarian work. Called Canada Loves You Back, the catchy track celebrates the actor’s generous spirit.

On his Instagram Stories, the star wrote, “Huge thanks to Odds and my friend, Craig Northey for helping make a song which will triumphantly play at my funeral, and unfailingly bop at every birthday leading up to that funeral.” He also tagged Page for dedicating a song in his honour. Ryan also expressed his gratitude to Canada’s Governor General, Mary Simon, and the National Arts Centre.

On Twitter, the 45-year-old wrote, “Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup.” Ryan wore his medal while watching the video, which called him “a genuine Canadian icon” and “Canada’s own superhero”. To say Ryan was overwhelmed by the love would be an understatement.

Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General's Award and this video. I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I'm a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021

Speaking about the video, it has an entertaining and delightful spirit, akin to Ryan’s jovial personality. It name-drops few of Canada’s most admired celebrities, like Celine Dion and Alex Trebek. The video that has the lyrics, “Of all the Canadian Ryans / you’ve got to be in our top three,” also embraces cliches like plaid-wearing and wood-chopping. Also appearing, in the video, were representatives from many organisations and initiatives supported by Ryan.

During the height of the ongoing pandemic, Ryan and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to food banks across Canada and the US. Last year, Ryan was nominated for the National Arts Centre Award recognising performing artists but the pandemic delayed the ceremony.

Last seen in Netflix original film Red Notice, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, Ryan has announced a sabbatical from movies.

