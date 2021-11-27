Watch: Salman Khan Seeks Elderly Woman's Blessing at Antim Screening; Fans React

Bollywood celebrities often win everyone’s hearts with their kind and humanitarian acts. Now, a video of actor Salman Khan’s interaction with an elderly fan during a screening of his recently released film Antim: The Final Truth has gone viral on social media. Salman was seen taking blessings from the elderly woman for the success of his film. He also posed for pictures with her.

The video shows Salman entering the cinema hall during the special screening of his film Antim. He suddenly notices that an elderly woman is also among the audience who came to watch the film. He waits for her and calls her close. She comes and touches the actor on the head while showering her blessings.

Salman smiles at her thoughtful gesture and holds her hand as he poses for pictures with her. Fans are appreciating the kind gesture shown by Salman. They are calling him “kind-hearted”, “down to earth” and “noble soul.”

Actor Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer film Antim: The Final Truth hit the theatres on Friday. Antim is the first onscreen collaboration of Salman with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The story of Antim revolves around an honest police officer Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan) and a farmer’s son Rahuliya’s (Aayush Sharma) conflict.

Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal are also playing important roles in in Mahesh V Manjrekar’s ‘Antim’.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said that Antim is “A gangster drama that keeps you hooked for most parts.”

#OneWordReview…#Antim: POWER-PACKED.Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐½A gangster drama that keeps you hooked for most parts… Although it banks on an oft-repeated plot, the twists and turns + #SalmanKhan’s character + #AayushSharma’s act + stunning finale are aces. #AntimReview pic.twitter.com/Fr0ialTW75— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

Antim is an official remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, which is set in Pune. The film has been produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

