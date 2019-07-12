Watch Salman Khan Singing 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' With Indian Idol Singer Thupten Tsering

Of late, Salman Khan has become super active on social media and has been treating his fans every now and then with new videos. After posting pictures from his intense workout and his dance session with Prabhu Deva, the actor took to Instagram to share a new video in which he is featuring with Indian Idol fame singer Thupten Tsering.

In the video, Thupten, a differently-abled singer who rose to fame with Indian Idol, can be seen sitting beside Salman and reciting poetry. Soon after the poetry, he starts singing 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' from the film Prem Pujari (1970) and Salman joins him happily.

Towards the end, to motivate Thupten Salman says, "Ye video ek Kirren Rijiju dekhega aur dekhega aapka Arunachal Pradesh ka chief minister, Pema." (This video will be watched by Kirren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu)

The original song has Dev Anand in it and is sung by Kishore Kumar. Take a look at the video:

The singer too shared stills from his meet with the Bollywood actor and wrote, "And this literally happened."

Recently, a video of Salman dancing with Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva made some noise on the Internet. In this video, one can see Salman taking dancing lessons from the filmmaker-director, while he grooves to on one of his most iconic songs, that is, Urvasi.

Along with Salman the video also features producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichcha Sudeep. The video was captioned as “Dance class from the master himself Prabhu Deva". However, this is not the first time that the Bharat star will be directed by the dancing legend in a movie. They have earlier collaborated in 2009 action-drama film Wanted.

Dabanng 3 is all set to hit theaters in December this year. Earlier movies in this franchise were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan respectively.

Besides Dabanng 3, Salman is all set to host season 13 of India’s most controversial and loved reality show Bigg Boss. Along with that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.