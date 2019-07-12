Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Watch Salman Khan Singing 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' With Indian Idol Singer Thupten Tsering

After posting pictures from his intense workout and his dance session with Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a new video of himself with Indian Idol fame singer Thupten Tsering.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch Salman Khan Singing 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' With Indian Idol Singer Thupten Tsering
After posting pictures from his intense workout and his dance session with Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a new video of himself with Indian Idol fame singer Thupten Tsering.
Loading...

Of late, Salman Khan has become super active on social media and has been treating his fans every now and then with new videos. After posting pictures from his intense workout and his dance session with Prabhu Deva, the actor took to Instagram to share a new video in which he is featuring with Indian Idol fame singer Thupten Tsering.

In the video, Thupten, a differently-abled singer who rose to fame with Indian Idol, can be seen sitting beside Salman and reciting poetry. Soon after the poetry, he starts singing 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' from the film Prem Pujari (1970) and Salman joins him happily.

Towards the end, to motivate Thupten Salman says, "Ye video ek Kirren Rijiju dekhega aur dekhega aapka Arunachal Pradesh ka chief minister, Pema." (This video will be watched by Kirren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu)

The original song has Dev Anand in it and is sung by Kishore Kumar.  Take a look at the video:

The singer too shared stills from his meet with the Bollywood actor and wrote, "And this literally happened."

View this post on Instagram

And this is literally happened

A post shared by Thupten Tsering official (@thupten_the_solo_performer_889) on

Recently, a video of Salman dancing with Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva made some noise on the Internet. In this video, one can see Salman taking dancing lessons from the filmmaker-director, while he grooves to on one of his most iconic songs, that is, Urvasi.

Along with Salman the video also features producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichcha Sudeep. The video was captioned as “Dance class from the master himself Prabhu Deva". However, this is not the first time that the Bharat star will be directed by the dancing legend in a movie. They have earlier collaborated in 2009 action-drama film Wanted.

Dabanng 3 is all set to hit theaters in December this year. Earlier movies in this franchise were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan respectively.

Besides Dabanng 3, Salman is all set to host season 13 of India’s most controversial and loved reality show Bigg Boss. Along with that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram