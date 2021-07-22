Watch: Salman Khan's Message for Indian Contingent Participating at Tokyo Olympics

Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday evening to wish luck to the Indian contingent participating at the Tokyo Olympics. In a video, Salman said, “Best of luck to our Indian Olympic team for the Tokyo Olympics. Cheer for India."

A 127-member Indian contingent will enter the Tokyo Olympic Games. With India sending a record number of athletes to the Games, the expectations are huge this time around.

Meanwhile, Salman recently announced the new season of Bigg Boss with a promo. “It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people," Salman said.

Bigg Boss OTT is launching on August 8 on Voot App. Salman says in the promo, “Iss baar ka Bigg Boss itna crazy, itna over-the-top hoga ki TV par ban ho jaayega."

On the movies front, he is shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The third film in the franchise is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

