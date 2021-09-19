Watch: Samantha Akkineni Asked About Divorce Rumours with Naga Chaitanya During Temple Visit

Telugu power couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumours have been heating up. Recently, Samantha, who was on a temple visit, was asked about this as she was being chased by camera persons. Samantha did not clearly say anything on divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya but seemed irritated with the question popping up while she was on a religious trip.

She scolded the person asking the question and said, “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head. Videos of the exchange are going viral online.

Recent reports have suggested that Samantha and Chaitanya are on the verge of breaking off their four years of marriage. However, neither of them has commented on the issue and provided any clarity.

Sam really proud of you!! Some people don’t understand what to ask when .. Just loved that reply of yours !@Samanthaprabhu2 ..#SamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha pic.twitter.com/5RUO5bbhbz— Multi Fandom (@multifandom5928) September 18, 2021

The separation rumours of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she refused to speak about it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well,” she said.

On the work front, Samantha has recently wrapped shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam.

