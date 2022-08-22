Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Impressive Speech On Life And Dreams

A 2017 video of South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going viral for the message it carries. During a cultural event, Samantha said that there was a time in her life when she had nothing. She said that she had no dream, no future, and nothing. She threw light on her personal life before entering the Telugu industry.

Samantha with a heavy heart shared that she ate one meal a day for two months consistently and worked all kinds of jobs she could. Samantha said that those days and work made her stand in front of you all. The actress encouraged the younger generation to do better and the best. The Rangasthalam actress talked about her educational life.

She said that her family only motivated her to study hard. Samantha topped in classes 10 and 12 and the college as well. Later, when she wanted to pursue higher education, her parents could not afford it. The actress encouraged the young ones to take up their dreams, work and persist with them.

Watch here-

Listening to her speech, many users commented. A user praised her for her attractive personality. He wrote, “Perfect eye contact, gesture, body language, confidence, wearing a smile, engagement with the audience, supporting the claim, transition. All are superb. I want to be a public speaker like you. Thank you for motivating me.”

While another wrote, “She seems so so honest and looks like she’s speaking every sentence from her heart. Happily shocking to hear such a talk from an actress…she is talking from her heart and hats off to Samantha… Clear talk and thoughts.”

Samantha recently made her debut at Koffee With Karan with Akshay Kumar. On the work front, Samantha is preparing for Yashoda with director Hari Shankar.

