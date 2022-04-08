Watch: Sapna Choudhary’s New Makeover Video Goes Viral

Dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary often remains in news for her music videos. She is also quite active on social media and she has a huge fan following. Sapna has now shared a new makeover video and she is looking stunning. It seems from the video that she is getting ready for a party and after the makeup she looks amazing.

Sharing the video Sapna wrote, “Life is the biggest party you’ll ever be at.”

She is wearing a dark purple lehenga by designer Lalit Dalmia and she has tied her hair in a beautiful bun. She has paired the outfit with yellow coloured jewellery.

This video is going viral on the internet and it has garnered over 3 lakh views on Instagram.

A fan wrote, “Sapna Chaudhary, the pride of our Haryana”. Another one wrote,“Butterfly Desi Queen”. The fans are also praising her look with comments like Beautiful, Charming and Milky White.

Sapna Choudhary is known for her love for Indian outfits and desi look. She is always seen performing in salwar suits. She in an earlier interview revealed that when she started her career as a dancer in Haryana all women dancers used to wear lehenga. But, while dancing, the lehenga was not comfortable and then she decided to wear salwar suits for stage shows.

Recently, she also shared a video, where she talked about her difficult career of 13 years. She expressed how she came to this field at a very young age and the difficulties that she faced. However, now that the hard times have passed she has gained popularity not only in Haryana but all across the country. From stage dancer to Bollywood, she has earned a huge fan following. ‘

