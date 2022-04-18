Watch: Sapna Choudhary’s Old Song Meri Care Kon Tera Fufa Karega Goes Viral

Singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following and whenever she releases a new music video it goes viral. Recently, one of her old dance videos resurfaced on YouTube and her fans are going crazy. She is seen dancing to a Haryanvi song Meri Care Kaun Tera Fufa Karega. The song has been sung by Haryanvi singer Makk Makk.



This video was released on the YouTube channel of Prime Time Originals on Sep 16, 2020. The video has garnered more than 15 Lakhs views.

Sapna Choudhary is an avid social media user and she has around 4.8 million followers on Instagram. Recently, she posted a funny video on the photo sharing app. She captioned it in Haryanvi as, “Life is crap but still then proud of it”. She is seen wearing a red crop top with white baggy pants.



Sapna made her debut in Bollywood with an item song in the 2017 film Journey of Bhangover. She also has done item numbers in films like Veere Ki Wedding, Nanu Ki Jaanu and many more. She also appeared in the television show Lado – Virpur Ki Mardaani, which was aired on Colors TV in 2017. The serial was the season 2 of hit serial Naa Aana Is Desh Lado.

She gained massive popularity after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss season 11 as a contestant.

The dancer welcomed her first born child in October. She is married to Haryanvi singer, actor and writer Veer Sahu. The couple got married in January 2020. Veer Sahu has worked in Haryanvi films.

