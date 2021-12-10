Watch: Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Qawwali at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah

The masterpiece Kun Faya Kun song from the 2011 movie Rockstar, besides capturing the brilliance of musical maestro AR Rahman, enthralled the hearts of a whole generation. Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan is no exception. The actress, who is currently promoting her new movie Atrangi Re, was spotted in Delhi recently for the same. Sara took a little time off from her busy schedule to visit Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, known for its evening qawwali devotional music sessions.

Sara shared pictures of her enjoying qawwali on Kun Faya, on her Instagram Stories, and wished her fans Jumma Mubarak. The photos show the actress sitting on the ground, completely mesmerised and devoted to the qawwali, and singing along. Her forest green ethnic attire was beautifully complemented by her violet dupatta.

Earlier that day, Sara had posted a video of herself and Akshay Kumar in the latter’s plane on their way to Delhi. She requested the fans in Delhi to get ready for the movie.

Even during the qawwali, Sara found a cute way to sneak in her movie promotion. The actress was seen wearing a light pink mask with the word Rinku etched in it in golden colour. Rinku is the name of her character in the movie Atrangi Re. She even captioned the story with the hashtag ‘Rinku reaches’ at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.

Sara has also created a trend of her song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re on social media. The actress has also asked her fans to take the Chaka Chak challenge.

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is a musical romantic drama set to release on December 24, on Disney plus Hotstar. The movie was originally supposed to be released in theatres on February 14, 2021 coinciding with Valentine’s day but got postponed as the pandemic hit the production and post-production. The film will also have a tamil dubbed version titled Galatta Kalyanam.

