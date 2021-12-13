Watch: Sara Ali Khan Gives Millennial Concert Fashion Goals at AP Dhillon's Show, Janhvi and Ibrahim Ali Join Her

Sara Ali Khan is known for her vibrant and bubbly personality which impresses everyone. Recently, the Kedarnath actress was snapped spending some time with her friend Janhvi Kapoor and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the trio had some fun at AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai.

On the outing, Sara wore florescent colour shorts and open buttoned matching shirt with a white crop top. Sara’s fashion for the outing was comfy and fuss free keeping in mind the ambience of a music concert. Sara gave off cool vibes in her outfit and it is perfect for any such occasion that you may be planning with your pals. Take a look.

Sara, Ibrahim and Janhvi got into a cab after the concert was over and drove off from the venue.

Sara has been wearing traditional outfits off late as she promotes her upcoming film Atrangi Re, opposite Dhanush. Seeing her in casual wear was a breath of fresh air. Here’s a traditional style book from Sara’s Artangi Re promotions tour across various cities.

Atrangi Re is set for OTT release on Dec 24.

