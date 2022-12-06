Watch: Sara Ali Khan Preps For ‘Christmas Vacation’ In Full Swing

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after Bollywood actresses of this generation. Besides impressing the masses with her acting chops, the 27-year-old also keeps them entertained with her quirky posts on social media. Recently, Sara gave fans a sneak peek into her preparation for ‘Christmas vacation’ by sharing a video of her workout routine on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan is an inspiration to many with her impressive weight-loss journey. She often posts videos from the gym to motivate fans to adopt a fit lifestyle. And, once again, the Simmba actress shelled out major fitness goals with her latest workout video. In the clip, the fitness enthusiast is seen performing a host of strenuous exercises in a black sports bra, matching shorts and sports shoes. From running on a treadmill to doing squats and planks, Sara performs all the exercises with full energy.

“Monday motivation. JK prepping for Christmas Vacation,” read the humorous caption of her Instagram post.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the video, one of the users noted, “Perfect motivation. Thanks for being an inspirational and motivational figure for many.” Another gushed, “Wow.” Many others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, after starring in Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which remains untitled as of yet, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also share the screen space with Vikrant Massey in Gaslight, directed by Pawan Kripalini.

