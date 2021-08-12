Watch: Sara Ali Khan Shares Video Capturing Her '26 Years of Living, Laughing and Loving'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently turned 26 on Thursday, August 12. To celebrate the special day, the actress shared a video on social media which captured different stages of her life with her friends and family. The video montage starts with Sara’s pictures as a child and gradually goes on to show her transformation over the years. It features her with her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The video ends with a small boomerang of her current birthday celebrations.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, she wrote, “Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving ❤️"

Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi shared an unseen childhood picture of the actress where she looks too adorable. Wishing her, she penned a heartfelt note that read, “HAaPpY Birthday! I will always remember you like this! My first baby girl… mischievous yet loving, caring n kind…and my Jaan! Wishing you life’s very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey… Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out. LOVE You “.

Sara is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. She is known for her performances in Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie no.1. She will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

