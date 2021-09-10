Watch: Sara Ali Khan's Adventure-filled Maldives Vacation with Friends

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be having the time of her life with her girl gang on the beautiful beaches of Maldives. The actress’ pictures and videos from her vacation are all over the internet. Sara, who is in on a vacation to celebrate one of her friend’s birthday, dropped another sizzling picture on her Instagram. The picture shows Sara’s friend feeding her fruits as the two pose for camera. The actress looks stunning in a stylish floral bikini that perfectly suits the beach vibe and mesmerizing backdrop. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Find a friend that will feed you fruit, and health and happiness can be the common pursuit.”

The actress is making most of the vacation by exploring the adventurous side of her personality. From strolling, cycling to jet skiing, Sara is doing it all. In the clip that she shared on her Instagram, she can be seen enjoying jet skiing with her friends Sara Vaisoha and Kamya Arora. Sharing the video, Sara couldn’t control her inner poetess as she penned a funny poem in the caption. A part of her caption reads “Hum nikle on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key."

The post has garnered 7.4 lakh likes within a couple of hours. Sara’s fans and followers are swooning over the video.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Pawan Kriplani’s directorial Gaslight. The film will also feature Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Actress Chitrangda Singh is also speculated to be seen playing a parallel lead in the film. She will be also seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The shooting is done and the film is expected to hit the theatres next year in February.

