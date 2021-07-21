Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins the Internet

Sara Ali Khan is one of the few actresses in Bollywood known for her politeness. Every time she gets spotted by the paparazzi while she is on the move around the city, the actress always stops to wave. Sara, who never misses out on her daily workout session, was snapped while leaving a fitness studio recently. On the way, she saw a few kids on the street standing near her vehicle in hope to get a few pictures.

She stopped the car and pulled down the window glass. The shutterbugs following her vehicle clicked some pictures of the kid with Sara. She maintained social distancing protocols throughout. After obliging with photographs, she smiled and waved bye to the little boy. A video of this scene was recorded and shared online. Sara’s polite behaviour has been winning the internet.

Before this, Sara was clicked while getting inside her car. She waved at the camera people and smiled, but did not take her face mask off. She was wearing a white tank top which read ‘pilates girl’. The diva paired it with a pair of printed shorts that looked chic and comfortable. Given the climate conditions of Mumbai in monsoon, Sara sported slightly wet hair and just casual chappals.

Sara’s last film release was David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The comedy film starred Varun Dhawan in the male lead and released on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas last year. The film was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Up next, Sara has a musical film Atrangi Re coming alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai film is scheduled for release in August this year. Sara is likely to feature in the upcoming mythological based superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, led by Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

