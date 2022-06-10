Watch: Second Teaser Of Mahesh Vettiyar Directorial Vellari Pattanam Out

The second official teaser of the Malayalam film Vellari Pattanam has been launched. Directed by Mahesh Vettiyar, the film features Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir as lead characters, playing siblings. The second teaser starts by giving a glimpse of their usual mornings.

Meanwhile, the first teaser from the film, which was released earlier in May, gave a glimpse of Manju’s character, who struggles with Hindi. In both the teaser, the chemistry and comic timings between both the lead actors are absolutely in sync.

For the unversed, the makers also recently announced a change in the film’s title from Vellarikkapattanam to Vellari Pattanam,

The Mahesh Vettiyaar directorial is scripted by journalist Sarathkrishna and the filmmaker himself. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film was shot in and around the regions of Alappuzha. The makers concluded the shooting last year.

In addition to Soubin Shahir, Manju Warrier, and Ramesh Kottayam, the film stars Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Krishna Shankar, Sabareesh Varma, Abhirami Bhargavan, Kottayam Ramesh, Mala Parvathy, Veena Nair and Pramod Velliyanad in pivotal roles.

The technical crew includes Alex J Pulickal, who has handled the cinematography for the film, and Appu N Bhattathiri for editing. Meanwhile, the music for the film has been provided by Sachin Shankar Mannath. The lyrics have been penned by Madhu Vasudevan and Vinayak Sasikumar. Vellari Pattanam, produced by Full On Studios, is expected to release soon.

As Manju and Soubin are currently awaiting the release of Vellari Pattanam, the actors were recently seen sharing the screen space in Santosh Sivan’s Jack N’ Jill, which was released in theatres on May 20. Set against a rural backdrop, the sci-fi, comedy entertainer, features Soubin playing the role of a virtual assistant, while Manju plays an experimental subject character.

